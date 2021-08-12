Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 119,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 897,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

