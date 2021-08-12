Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 107,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

