Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.86.

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$0.60 on Thursday, reaching C$32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 433,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$31.23 and a 12 month high of C$50.70.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

