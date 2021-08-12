Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,396. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $436,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $238,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,409,030 shares of company stock worth $13,778,918. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.