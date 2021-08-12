Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

PARR opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

