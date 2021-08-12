Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 3.87. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.