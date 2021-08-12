Parkland Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank analyst now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.40.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.38 on Thursday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

