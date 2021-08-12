Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

PKIUF stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

