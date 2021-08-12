PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.81). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76), with a volume of 63,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £433.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders purchased a total of 63 shares of company stock worth $37,464 over the last quarter.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.