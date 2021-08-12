PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.50. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS opened at $2.46 on Thursday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 46.2% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in PaySign by 138.8% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.