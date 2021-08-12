PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 17,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 34,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

PB Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBBK)

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

