PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.06. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 31,167 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.