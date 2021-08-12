Peavine Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.1% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,915. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.00.

