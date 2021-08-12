PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.

PFSI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

