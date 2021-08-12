Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

PRDO opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

