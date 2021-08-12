Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Shares Down 0.6%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 72,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 15,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

