Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,569,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Anaplan by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $10,591,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 10,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,264. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

