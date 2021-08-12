Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $213,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 55,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,825. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

