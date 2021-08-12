Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 211 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.23. 173,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

