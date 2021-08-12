Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $320.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

