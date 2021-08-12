Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,485,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797.

NYSE:AI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 14,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.