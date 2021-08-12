Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 2,503,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,982. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

