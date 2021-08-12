Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 162,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,950. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62.

