Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,387 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 accounts for approximately 4.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 3.09% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 114.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 397,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,640. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43.

