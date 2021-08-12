Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of HII traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,507. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

