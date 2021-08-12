Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

NYSE GD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.69. 737,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.23. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

