Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 168,019 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1,217.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,019 shares during the period. CNA Financial makes up 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after buying an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 155,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after buying an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 103,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. 97,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

