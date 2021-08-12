Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 2,583 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 8,831,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.52. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.