Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 437 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 9.62% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period.

Shares of HDG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. 3,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

