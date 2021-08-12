Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 77 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.77. 249,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

