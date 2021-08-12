Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.43. 155,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $414.68. The company has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

