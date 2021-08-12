Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

FBND traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,359. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44.

