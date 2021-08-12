Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 360 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,894.68.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1,887.57. The stock had a trading volume of 483,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,029. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37,751.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,527.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

