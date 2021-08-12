PGGM Investments Acquires 162 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.03. 15,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,531. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $175.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.