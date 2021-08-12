PGGM Investments Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 65.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Incyte were worth $36,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,299. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

