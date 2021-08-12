PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.23% of Celanese worth $39,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE remained flat at $$163.17 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $98.61 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

