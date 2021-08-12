PGGM Investments Has $83.11 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. 3,047,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

