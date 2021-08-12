PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $425,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,078. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

