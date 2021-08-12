PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $62,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.25. 1,883,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

