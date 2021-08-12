PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,452 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $446.24. 92,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

