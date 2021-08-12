PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $53,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $264.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,928. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

