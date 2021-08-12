PGGM Investments Sells 11,062 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $130,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 905,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

