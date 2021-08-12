PGGM Investments Sells 124,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises approximately 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 5.07% of Terreno Realty worth $227,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. 212,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

