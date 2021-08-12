Phil Higgins Sells 65,000 Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider Phil Higgins sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £99,450 ($129,932.06).

Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. Shearwater Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.40 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a PE ratio of 249.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Shearwater Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

