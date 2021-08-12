Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

