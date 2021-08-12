Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

