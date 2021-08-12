Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 22,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,795. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

