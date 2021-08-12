PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 266,851 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
