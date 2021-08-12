PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 266,851 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

