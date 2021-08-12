Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Tops $76,860.16

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 97.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $76,860.16 and approximately $23.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,447.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.97 or 0.06944238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.63 or 0.01372198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00377696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00136465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00585910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00349634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00304384 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.