Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 3,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,909. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

